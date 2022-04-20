Talk of Game 7 at PH Arena resurfaces in wake of Big Dome fire

THE scenario of playing the PBA Governors Cup finals at the humongous Philippine Arena remains very much alive.

The league said the playing venue in Bocaue owned by the Iglesia ni Cristo is among those being considered if and when the best-of-seven title series reaches the full route.

The possibility came after Game Six was postponed on Wednesday after a fire hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum at the height of the 3x3 grand finals.

Game Seven was originally scheduled for MoA on Friday.

Aside from Philippine Arena, MoA is also being considered for a Game 7 and the Smart Araneta Coliseum as well.

But following the Wednesday postponement, Game 6 has been moved to MoA, while venue for Game 7 remains very much open.

The PH Arena held the biggest indoor crowd in local sports history after a live audience of 54,086 showed up for Game 7 of the 2017 Governors Cup finals between the Kings and Bolts which Ginebra won.

