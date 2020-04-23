This PBA fan helps out without much fanfare in time of pandemic

SO who says only PBA teams and players are making the rounds to help those in need as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic?

PBA fans do their share too, as in the case of Jessica Jane Sanchez.

Since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was imposed, Sanchez has been quietly distributing packed goods to Filipinos in need, from nearby Sta. Ana, Manila to as far as Santiago, Isabela.

Sanchez says he’s just a regular fan of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league, but then again, that doesn’t stop him from sharing his blessings especially at a time when the country is facing a major health crisis.

"Isang fan lang ako ng PBA since bata pa ako, kaya hindi ko pinapalampas anuman ang mga game nito,” said Sanchez, who is Jude Michael Jomar Chavez in real life.

Sanchez just came fresh from a relief operation in Camarines Sur after similar tasks his small group of fellow PBA fans did in Candon, Ilocos Sur, Guimba, Nueva Ecija, Rosario, Cavite, and Valenzuela.

And he’s doing everything on his own, with all the expenses paid by him.

That Sanchez’s family owns a chain of mini shopping malls somehow helped his cause.

“Maliit lang naman na shopping centers na puwedeng mapag-kuhanan ng kaunting kita,” he said of his Happy Go Shopping Mall and Ataw Shopping Center that have branches in Vigan, Candon, Bulacan, and Manila.

A bigger branch was recently opened in Bignay, Valenzuela and the inauguration was attended by some of his player-friends from the PBA such as Rey Nambatac, CJ Perez, Jack Corpuz, Calvin Abueva, Jayjay Alejandro, JP Calvo, and Jayjay Helterbran.

He counts Barangay Ginebra as his favorite team, but also supports Magnolia, NLEX, TnT Katropa, and Alaska.

Along the way, he also became close to players such as Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, and Jason Castro.

“Through the years siyempre naging kaibigan mo na rin sila,” he said.

Sanchez not only supports the PBA but Gilas Pilipinas as well, even finding time if he can to watch their campaigns outside of the country.

He was in Dubai when the PBA held back-to-back games during last year’s Governors Cup featuring Barangay Ginebra, NLEX, and San Miguel. He was there too, when the national team saw action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China.

“Yung mga PBA out of town or out of the country, nandun ako,” he said. “Sa Gilas, kahit sa ibang bansa sumasama talaga ako to cheer them out of my own [pocket]. Doon kasi ako masaya.”

If he supports the PBA by watching the games everywhere, Sanchez said he doesn’t see any reason why he can’t support his countrymen in this time of crisis.

He disclosed having done the same thing many times in the past, including the Taal explosion, Typhoon Tisoy that ravaged the Bicol region, the Baguio landslide, among others, although he refused to make it public.

“Matagal ko nang ginagawa ito hindi lang sa panahon natin ngayon, kasi hindi ko matiis ang mga taong nangangailangan,” he said.

In doing so, Sanchez also helps his fellow basketball fans by tapping their services as part of his support group.

“Kahit papaano natutulungan ko rin yung mga kapwa fans ko. Sila yung madalas na kasama kong nagbibigay ng mga relief packages,” he said. “After ng trabaho, binibigyan ko rin sila para meron din naman silang panggastos.”

Sanchez said there are more relief distributions being lined up by his group in the coming days, especially if the ECQ will be extended anew.

God bless you, sir.