PBA eyes AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines in Red Cross tie-up

THE PBA is now coordinating with the Philippine Red Cross for the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19 for its teams.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board of governors has tasked him to obtain vaccines for the league as part of efforts to conduct a safe environment for the 2021 season.

“Inatasan ako ng board na kumuha ng vaccine through Red Cross sa mga teams. Ayos lahat ng teams,” said Marcial after Thursday’s board meeting. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Marcial said the PBA is eyeing to get AstraZeneca and Moderna for its teams through the Red Cross headed by Sen. Richard Gordon.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Susulat kami sa Red Cross, kay Senator Gordon ng ‘x’ amount of vaccine request para sa PBA,” said Marcial.

The procurement of vaccines will definitely be a major step toward the staging of the 2021 PBA season in a safe manner. The league is eyeing a closed-circuit set-up this year in which teams are only required to travel from home to game venue or practice venue and vice-versa.

The subject on whether to go with a closed-circuit format or another bubble, however, was not part of the agenda of Thursday’s board meeting, with the league planning to tackle it around March.

Marcial said the PBA is also looking at several arrangements with the Red Cross such as the players’ families also being given vaccines.

“Baka kasama ang family pero titignan natin. May katumbas ‘yun. Ang usapan namin ng Red Cross, kapag bumili ka ng isa, ‘yung isa, idodonate mo, as of now,” said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nevertheless, Marcial said the PBA will look to formalize a partnership with the Red Cross for its other activities and projects.

“Kausap ko ang Red Cross kahapon, sinabi ko sa mga governors na makikipag-partner kami sa Red Cross regarding sa vaccine, regarding sa saliva test at tayo, magbibigay tayo yung paano magagamit ang mga players natin regarding sa vaccine at sa testing or kung kailangan ng dugo. Papasok tayo ng partnership with Red Cross and with Senator Gordon. Pag-uusapan namin ‘yung MOA (memorandum of agreement),” said Marcial.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.