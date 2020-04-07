Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    PBA eyeing a two-conference season once quarantine is lifted

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA will most likely hold either two conferences or a conference once it resumes its 2020 season, depending on when the government will finally lift the enhanced community quarantine imposed on Luzon island.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial made the announcement following a video conference with the board of governors on Tuesday. But Marcial said nothing is cast in stone yet due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

    Marcial said the board is also open to play just one conference if the ECQ is extended again.

    “Tinitignan talaga ng governors kung ano ang makakabuti sa mga tao. Eh kung humaba, baka one conference na lang. As of now, ang tinutumbok is two conferences,” said Marcial following the league’s board meeting on Tuesday.

    Marcial said the PBA board will meet once again via video conference before April 30, when the extended ECQ all over Luzon is set to end.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

