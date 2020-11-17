PBA expected to hand out traditional individual awards except BPC

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial will be formalizing before the league board to retain giving out individual season awards for the Philippine Cup bubble.

Except for the Best Player of the Conference, all regular awards being handed out by the league will be conferred including the coveted Most Valuable Player honor.

Marcial said he will formalize the matter during the regular board meeting usually held in the every final week of the month.

Aside from the MVP award, also being bestowed at season’s end are the Rookie of the Year, Mythical Five, Mythical Second Team, Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award, Most Improved Player, and the All-Defensive Team.

The Annual Leo Awards will again be held on opening night of the PBA’s 46th season next year.

Handing out an MVP award means the end of June Mar Fajardo’s six-year reign as the league’s top player. The San Miguel Beer center, who failed to play in the bubble as he recovers from an off-season surgery due to a shin injury, first won the award in 2014.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Latest statistical points standings released by the league at the end of the eliminations had Phoenix wingman Matthew Wright leading the way.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time the PBA won’t be giving out a Best Player of the Conference award first bestowed in 1994.

Board Chairman Ricky Vargas earlier said he personally favors giving out the traditional PBA awards.

“Every year, these awards are given out whether it’s two conferences before or three conferences every year. It just so happened, this season is going to be just one conference,” he said.

“And I would think we should recognize the people who excelled kasi (nga) may season.”

