SAN Miguel Corporation is making sure the health and safety of its own PBA family is secured.

All 41 employees of the league led by commissioner Willie Marcial are scheduled to undergo free COVID-19 testing courtesy of SMC President and COO Ramon S. Ang.

The firm, which has been at the forefront of providing support to the government in slowing down outbreak of the pandemic, recently provided testing booths and kits to all 17 Local Government Units in the National Capital Region (NCR) to expand the country’s testing capacity for the coronavirus.

The umbrella group of teams San Miguel, Magnolia, and Barangay Ginebra earlier, also donated RT-PCR testing machines and automate RNA machines to key government hospitals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Barangay Ginebra board of governor and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua visited the PBA office on Monday as the league Management Committee personally convened for the first time in two months since the country was put under an Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Chua told Marcial and the league ManCom of Ang’s offer to have all regular PBA employees to undergo COVID-19 testing for free.

“Pinapaabot namin ang taos-pusong pasasalamat kay SMC president Ramon Ang sa malaking tulong na kanyang ibinabahagi upang matiyak ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga empleyado ng PBA,” said Marcial.

The move, Marcial noted, is a major step towards the right direction in the league’s bid to finally resumes its 45th season that was stalled indefinitely following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 testing will be done at the San Miguel headquarters in Ortigas.

The ManCom meeting was called to come up with proper protocols that will be followed once regular operation within the PBA office resumes.

Continue reading below ↓

Tentative date of normal operations within the league on the last week of May or the first week of June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.