PBA won't name MVP in bubble; will award Best Player of Conference instead

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – June Mar Fajardo will keep his streak of six MVP awards - for now.

The PBA board decided on Thursday to do away with handing out the annual MVP trophy in the bubble season and instead, will be awarding a Best Player of the Conference for the Philippine Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial made the announcement following virtual meeting attended by the entire league board led by chairman Ricky Vargas that lasted close to three hours.

Fajardo, the main man of San Miguel Beer, won the last six MVP awards of the league, but skipped the bubble season as he recovers from an off season surgery due to a shin injury.

Marcial said the entire board agreed that since this is a special season, awards to be given should be special, too, and should be different from the traditional honors handed out during the annual Leo Awards.

“Sabi nga nila (board of governors), gawin nating special talaga yan,” the commissioner stressed. “Special naman kasi talaga yung bubble na yan.”

"So special lahat ng gagawin natin kasi hindi naman eksaktong Leo Awards yan."

Aside from the BPC, there will also be an Outstanding Rookie award in lieu of the Rookie of the Year and Special Team in exchange for the regular Mythical Team.

But the regular season award such as the Most Improved Player and the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award will be retained.

"Nakita naman natin yung hirap na ginawa ng mga player. Suklian naman natin yung ginawa nila," said Marcial.

“Titignan pa rin namin kung ano ang dapat itawag sa awards,” added the commissioner.

The league is looking to hold a special virtual awards night tentatively in January.