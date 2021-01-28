Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA defers participation in East Asia Super League's home-and-away event

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    THE continuous threat of the COVID-19 had a huge say on the PBA’s participation in the inaugural home-and-away tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

    The league's board of governors decided to defer joining the regional meet's planned October opener until a vaccine for the pandemic is available in the country.

    The decision was made during the first PBA board meeting for 2021 on Thursday afternoon.

    As the pioneering play-for-pay league in Asia, the PBA was top of mind of the EASL organization for its rebooted tournament that will also feature top ballclubs from leagues in China, South Korea, and Japan.

    “Naka-hold muna the decision to join East Asia Super League (EASL) hanggang wala pang vaccine,” said commissioner Willie Marcial following the board of governors meeting.

    “Hindi namin kino-close ang door. Hinihintay lang muna naming ang vaccine. But as of now, naka-hold ang (pagsali natin) sa East Asia Super League.”

