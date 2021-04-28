PBA mum on what transpired in meeting with IATF at Malacañang

THE PBA will not issue any statement, for now, on what transpired in its meeting with top officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) at Malacañang on Wednesday.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua sat down with Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to discuss how the league can hold its 2021 season amid the alarming number of cases of COVID-19 in Metro Manila and neighboring areas.

Marcial said he can't disclose the result of the IATF meeting until he has informed the PBA board about what was agreed upon.

“Kailangan muna kausapin ang board of governors after our meeting,” said Marcial prior to the crucial meeting with the IATF.

The meeting with top government officials comes as fans and some players express impatience amid repeated delays on the start of the season, especially with smaller leagues like the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup now in full swing.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court again,” wrote Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio on his Twitter account. “Nakaka-miss maglaro ng basketball para sa sa libo-libong fans ng PBA.”

NLEX star Kiefer Ravena said: “Can’t wait for the PBA to start. Hopefully maging okay na ang lahat. Gusto na din namin maglaro at makapag-bigay ng kaunting kasiyahan sa mga tao. Meanwhile, let’s all do our best to help! Stay safe guys!”

