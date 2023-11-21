Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    COLUMN: Leave it to the PBA to rain on Magnolia's parade

    1 Hour ago
    by homer d. sayson

    CHICAGO - After watching its 26-point lead evaporate into one, Ginebra still had ample chances to beat Magnolia last Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

    But in the final 29 seconds of play, while clinging perilously to a 91-90 cushion, the Gin Kings just couldn't deliver.

    READ: PBA suspends referees for missing Barroca foul on Scottie

    Stanley Pringle and Maverick Ahanmisi each missed a 3 while Scottie Thompson bungled a lay-up from point-blank range after grabbing the offensive rebound with 11 seconds to go.

    In the end, the Hotshots pocketed an improbable 93-91 victory, an escape act that would have made Harry Houdini proud.

    Magnolia's rally, which took a page off Ginebra's never-say-die playbook, provided a wonderful moment for the fans to celebrate a great rivalry that birthed what's now known as the Manila Clasico.

      Unfortunately, the PBA saw it differently and rained on Magnolia's parade.

      On Monday morning, when the Hotshots were still smelling the roses, the PBA announced the suspension of the entire officiating crew who worked on the Ginebra-Magnolia game the night before.

      WHAT A BUMMER FOR MAGNOLIA. IT'S LIKE EATING MELTED UBE ICE CREAM

      The infraction cited was a "missed call against Mark Barroca off a driving Scottie Thompson in the final six seconds."

      "Unacceptable. There was contact and we failed to make a call," deputy PBA commissioner Eric Castro said.

      I am heartened by Castro's unflagging pursuit of excellence in officiating but I wonder if he would have espoused the same passionate crusade had the aggrieved team been anyone other than Ginebra?

      Of the 42 fouls whistled in Sunday's game, 25 were against Magnolia.

      Yes, the botched call hurt Ginebra. But pissing away a 26-point lead planted the seeds of their demise. Besides, there is no guarantee that Thompson makes both free throws if Barroca was whistled for the foul.

      I get it, Ginebra is the PBA's goose that lays the golden eggs. But the referees are humans and should be allowed to make honest mistakes without fear of consequences.

      ISKATI IS A GOOD SPORT

      Thompson himself was more understanding and said: "Baka hindi clear lane sa referees, so iba yung nakita."

      The game is fast and some plays happen in the blink of an eye. Refs can't be 100 percent accurate. That's why there are coaches' challenges designed to correct some of these margins of error.

      However, the Gin Kings had no timeout left to issue a challenge. And that blunder lies on coach Tim Cone, who reacted so angrily to the blown call as if Ginebra had never been the beneficiary of a referee's errant whistle in the past.

      scottie thompson ginebra vs magnolia

      Unless there was a conspiracy and all game officials were proven to be complicit, why was the entire crew suspended? Shouldn't the "nearest referee" who had the best view of the collision be the only one to take the fall here?

      This is another black eye for the league.

      Not only do the suspensions discredit Magnolia's win, it potentially sends a wrong message to all PBA refs that if they hurt Ginebra's feelings there might be consequences.

