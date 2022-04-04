Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 5
    PBA

    Philippine Arena finale to Ginebra-Meralco 4.0?

    by Reuben Terrado
    7 hours ago
    This was the scene the last time Meralco and Ginebra faced off at the Philippine Arena. Will we see a repeat?
    This was the scene the last time Meralco and Ginebra faced off at the Philippine Arena. Will we see a repeat?
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA is considering holding Game Seven of the Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco at the Philippine Arena.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league has already spoken to Philippine Arena management, with the venue under consideration if the Smart-Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena are unavailable.

    “Kausap na namin ang Philipine Arena, okay sila,” said Marcial during Monday’s pre-finals press conference. “Kung hindi pupuwede ang Araneta at MOA sa Game Seven, sa Philippine Arena tayo maglalaro ng Game Seven.”

    All-time attendance records

    The Philippine Arena has already played host to a number of Ginebra-Meralco tussles in the finals, with an all-time high 54,086 fans in attendance for Game Seven of their 2017 encounter.

    Game Six of that series attracted 53,642 fans.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The upcoming finals will be the first time fans will be allowed to watch the games during the pandemic after the government eased health restrictions to Alert Level One.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Games One and Four will be held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, while Games Two and Three will be at the MOA Arena.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicNorman BlacktopicTerrence RomeotopicJio JalalontopicChot ReyestopicLeo AustriatopicMatt Nieto
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      This was the scene the last time Meralco and Ginebra faced off at the Philippine Arena. Will we see a repeat?
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again