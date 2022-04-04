Philippine Arena finale to Ginebra-Meralco 4.0?

THE PBA is considering holding Game Seven of the Governors’ Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco at the Philippine Arena.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league has already spoken to Philippine Arena management, with the venue under consideration if the Smart-Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena are unavailable.

“Kausap na namin ang Philipine Arena, okay sila,” said Marcial during Monday’s pre-finals press conference. “Kung hindi pupuwede ang Araneta at MOA sa Game Seven, sa Philippine Arena tayo maglalaro ng Game Seven.”

All-time attendance records

The Philippine Arena has already played host to a number of Ginebra-Meralco tussles in the finals, with an all-time high 54,086 fans in attendance for Game Seven of their 2017 encounter.

Game Six of that series attracted 53,642 fans.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The upcoming finals will be the first time fans will be allowed to watch the games during the pandemic after the government eased health restrictions to Alert Level One.

Continue reading below ↓

Games One and Four will be held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, while Games Two and Three will be at the MOA Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.