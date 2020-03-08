THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) turned a bit nostalgic as it honored the original franchises when Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league opened shop back in 1975.

Nine of the founding members – or at least kin or persons related to the teams – were feted as part of the 44th Leo Awards Sunday when the league opened its new season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Former Senator Nikki Coseteng and Robina Gokongwei-Pe, president and CEO of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., led the nine personalities acknowledged by the entire PBA Board under chairman Ricky Vargas and commissioner Willie Marcial during the hour-long proceedings.

Gokongwei-Pe is daughter of CFC Corporation team owner and late industrialist John Gokongwei, while Coseteng is daughter of Mariwasa-Noritake team owner Emerson Coseteng, who served as the founding president of the league.

Gokongwei-Pe was accompanied by corporate lawyer Atty. Renato Salud.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Coseteng later became manager of the franchise when it carried the name Galerie Dominique and served as PBA vice president in 1983.

Cage great and PBA 25 Greatest Players member Atoy Co represented the fabled Crispa franchise, Olympians Jimmy Mariano, Arturo Valenzona, and Rosalio ‘Yoyong’ Martirez – now a Pasig City councilor and movie comedian - came for Concepcion Carrier, U-tex, and Royal/San Miguel, respectively.

Others who came over were Orly Castelo for Tanduay, first Rookie of the Year winner Gil Cortez for Toyota, and Carla Mumar, daughter of former player Larry Mumar and granddaughter of the late great Lauro ‘The Fox’ Mumar, represented 7-UP.

Commissioner Willie Marcial admitted trying to have former players represent their respective ballclubs during the ceremony.

“Pero mahirap na makabuo ng puro players lang kaya basta somebody related to the team na ang ginawa namin,” he said.

Ace comedian Jimmy Santos was invited to represent 7-UP while L.A. Mumar was asked to come in behalf of his father’s ballclub.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both however, were not available for the awards night.

Santos suited up for the Uncolas during the 1975 season.

“Ito po ay aming paraan to connect with the past of the PBA,” said Marcial. “Kung wala sila, wala tayo ngayon.”