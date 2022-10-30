Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 30
    PBA

    PBA Commissioner's Cup action resumes at Ynares Center

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga eye their fourt win in seven games, while Topex Robinson and the Fuel Masters look to improve their 4-3 card.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE PBA Sunday doubleheader at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City will push through.

    Typhoon Paeng washed out the Saturday games but the Commissioner's Cup resumes play on Sunday, with Blackwater taking on Converge at 4:30 p.m. and TNT facing off with Phoenix Super LPG at 6:45 p.m.

    The league made the announcement on its social media accounts.

    Ynares Center

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Converge and Phoenix Super LPG are looking to extend their respective winning streaks.

    The FiberXers captured their third straight victory with a blowout 130-117 victory over TNT on Friday to take a share of third place with Barangay Ginebra with a 4-2 win-loss slate.

    Watch Now

    The Fuel Masters (4-3), meantime, are going for their fifth straight win, which, if achieve, will tie Magnolia for the longest win streak in the conference.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Phoenix is out to catch another big fish in TNT after coming off a 92-83 victory over Rain or Shine. The Fuel Masters have won against Barangay Ginebra, Meralco, and NLEX.

      Blackwater is currently in a share of ninth place with NorthPort and Rain or Shine with a 3-4 win-loss record.

      The Bossing lost to TNT, 108-98, two Saturdays ago to continue their roller coaster conference.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicJapeth AguilartopicJericho CruztopicMatt NietotopicPaul LeetopicBlackwater BossingtopicTerrafirma Dyip
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga eye their fourt win in seven games, while Topex Robinson and the Fuel Masters look to improve their 4-3 card.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again