PBA Commissioner's Cup action resumes at Ynares Center

THE PBA Sunday doubleheader at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City will push through.

Typhoon Paeng washed out the Saturday games but the Commissioner's Cup resumes play on Sunday, with Blackwater taking on Converge at 4:30 p.m. and TNT facing off with Phoenix Super LPG at 6:45 p.m.

The league made the announcement on its social media accounts.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Converge and Phoenix Super LPG are looking to extend their respective winning streaks.

The FiberXers captured their third straight victory with a blowout 130-117 victory over TNT on Friday to take a share of third place with Barangay Ginebra with a 4-2 win-loss slate.

The Fuel Masters (4-3), meantime, are going for their fifth straight win, which, if achieve, will tie Magnolia for the longest win streak in the conference.

Phoenix is out to catch another big fish in TNT after coming off a 92-83 victory over Rain or Shine. The Fuel Masters have won against Barangay Ginebra, Meralco, and NLEX.

Blackwater is currently in a share of ninth place with NorthPort and Rain or Shine with a 3-4 win-loss record.

The Bossing lost to TNT, 108-98, two Saturdays ago to continue their roller coaster conference.

