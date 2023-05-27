Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 28
    PBA

    PBA to hold some Commissioner's Cup games with Bay Area in Macau

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Japeth Aguilar dunk Game 5
    Will Ginebra and Bay Area play its rematch in Macau?
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PARIS - The PBA Commissioner's Cup is taking its act to Macau to play some of the games involving guest team Bay Area Dragons.

    PBA Commissioner's Cup in Macau

    Commissioner Willie Marcial said the plan is still under negotiations, although he added there's around 70 to 80 percent chance of it pushing through.

    The set up will have the Dragons playing six PBA teams in Macau, where they will be based during the tournament.

    "Gusto ng Dragons makapaglaro sila sa Macau," said PBA Board chairman Ricky Vargas.

    The Macau will be a single game to be held every Saturday just a provincial sortie.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Will Ginebra and Bay Area play its rematch in Macau?
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again