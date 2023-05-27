PBA to hold some Commissioner's Cup games with Bay Area in Macau

PARIS - The PBA Commissioner's Cup is taking its act to Macau to play some of the games involving guest team Bay Area Dragons.

PBA Commissioner's Cup in Macau

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the plan is still under negotiations, although he added there's around 70 to 80 percent chance of it pushing through.

The set up will have the Dragons playing six PBA teams in Macau, where they will be based during the tournament.

"Gusto ng Dragons makapaglaro sila sa Macau," said PBA Board chairman Ricky Vargas.

The Macau will be a single game to be held every Saturday just a provincial sortie.

