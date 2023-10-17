PBA Commissioner’s Cup features four provincial matches

FOUR out of town games will be featured in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup including a first ever official game in Tiaong, Quezon.

Matches are also scheduled in San Jose, Batangas, Cagayan De Oro, and Iloilo City.

It’s Converge FiberXers vs. the San Miguel Beermen which battle each other on Nov. 25 in Tiaong, Quezon.

The first class municipality in the province of Quezon earlier hosted a PBA On Tour game between San Miguel and Meralco, which the Bolts won, 92-89, at the newly-constructed Tiaong Convention Center.

Then Barangay Ginebra battles Phoenix Super LPG on Dec. 9 in San Jose, Batangas.

A week later (Dec. 16), the league travels down South as Magnolia takes on Rain or Shine.

Finally, Iloilo stages the first provincial game in 2024 as Magnolia goes up against Meralco on Jan. 6.

