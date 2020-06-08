PBA coaches won't be allowed in practices even if IATF gives clearance

COACHES will still be prohibited from attending practices even if PBA teams are given the green light to hold pocket training sessions in preparation for the possible resumption of the 2020 season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there won’t be any need for coaches to show up in practices under strict health protocols the league vowed to undertake if given the green light to resume with training of the teams.

“Baka itong practices, wala pang mga coaches. Conditioning lang naman ito,” said Marcial as quoted by the PBA website.

The PBA submitted to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) a letter requesting that the 12 teams be allowed to resume practice during the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila.

According to the protocols submitted by the PBA to the IATF, the teams will be holding practices by batches of four players, one trainer, and one health officer to make sure that social distancing is practiced.

Without the coaches, the practices will purely be for conditioning purposes as the league will also be banning tune-up games and scrimmages in the meantime.

Currently, there are four coaches who are at least 60 years old, and the IATF has been encouraging those in that age group to stay at home as they are susceptible to contacting the virus.

Nevertheless, the coaches are also included in the league’s rule that all must be tested before going back to practice.