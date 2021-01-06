PBA, coaches see quality in 2021 draft as late as fourth round

THE PBA is seeing the 2021 draft as one of the deepest in years as the aspirants start to submit their application for them to turn professional.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that, unlike in the past few years, he expects that the coming draft set March 14 will still have quality players even in the later rounds.

“For sure, aabot tayo ng third, fourth round para sa akin,” said Marcial in an interview with Noli Eala in his Power and Play program. “Ang dami eh, katulad ng mga gagraduate sa UAAP, sa NCAA, ‘yung mga nag-MPBL, at mga nag-Chooks to Go. Sabi nila papasok sila.”

The recent developments of college and amateur leagues in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to also have an effect on the coming PBA draft.

Recently, the UAAP announced that it cancelled its 2020 season, and this year’s edition is still up in the air. The NCAA, meanwhile, is still planning to push through with its 2020-2021 season (Season 96) in a bubble concept.

Other leagues such as the MPBL and the Asean Basketball League still have no timetable as to their season, and the PBA even waived its requirement that applicants must play a certain number of games in the PBA D-League, which was also cancelled during the pandemic.

Even PBA coaches acknowledged that the coming draft will have lots of talent.

“Very deep ‘yung ating next draft. Siguro, doon tayo puwedeng bumawi lalo na kapag number three and four tayo,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, whose team obtained two picks in 2021, one of which came from Blackwater as part of the Poy Erram trade.

Jason Brickman and Santi Santillan are among the notable names who have declared for the draft.

So far, among the early entrants in the coming draft include Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Grey, and Brandon Rosser, but a number of players that include Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol are also expected to file their application as well.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is also eagerly waiting for the names that be part of the draft. He too still expects a quality player when they pick sixth in the draft this March.

Victolero also agrees that the uncertainty of college leagues being played in 2021 will have a major effect on the decisions of stars such as La Salle big man Justin Baltazar and San Beda’s Calvin Oftana on whether they will stay or move to the pros.

“Sobrang deep nung draft. May mga hinihintay pa rin kasi baka hindi matuloy ang UAAP, ‘yung NCAA, hindi rin sigurado. It might change kung magpapadraft ‘yung mga players na the likes of (Calvin) Oftana and (Justin) Baltazar. Magiging maganda talaga ‘yung draft na ‘yun. Medyo malalim.

“I think in a few weeks, mas lalong magiging exciting ‘yan. Gaganda talaga ‘yan. Ako naman, naghihintay lang ako. Number six kasi kami kaya ‘yung talent doon, makakaabot pa kami ng magandang talent doon. We will just try to wait and see kung sino ang nandiyan tapos magshoshort list kami,” said Victolero.