Vargas assures TNT willing to follow the rules on Poy Erram trade

TNT Katropa is willing to take the long route just to acquire a big man of Poy Erram’s caliber.

Even though it has already been a week and several revisions have been made on the three-team trade, the deal involving Erram and several other key players has yet to be approved by the PBA trade committee.

TNT governor Ricky Vargas, who is also league chairman, said the Katropa respects the decision of the committee and will follow the rule.

“We follow the rules and so we wait for whatever the trade committee is saying,” said Vargas during the formal press launch of the league’s 45th season at the Conrad Hotel on Tuesday.

“It’s the trade committee that takes a look at it. In one sense, that’s good. And the other sense, it’s very powerful.”

The trade committee had the deal revised several times, leaving Erram as well as the other players and teams involved hanging in the balance.

Even though he wished the standoff will be over soon, Vargas said he understands the stand of the trade committee.

“Gusto sana namin matapos na agad pero we’re patient and we need to follow the rules, and as a professional league and as Talk N’ Text, we value going through the process which is important,” he stressed.

“We have to be fair with everybody especially that I’m a sitting chairman.”

Vargas said he is open to the possibility that the trade will be totally rejected.

“Puwede, that’s a possibility,” said the TnT executive. “There’s a possibility that they will reject it and there’s a possibility that they will accept it with some changes.”

“But my experience with the trade committee is they have not disapproved any trade. They just improved on the trade, on how they view it as fair to everybody.”