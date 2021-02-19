PBA cancels Draft Combine due to pandemic

THE PBA on Friday announced the cancellation of the Draft Combine slated March 10 to 11 due to safety measures.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the cancellation was made to minimize the risk of exposure of the participants to COVID-19.

The annual event is staged by the PBA in order for teams to get a second look at the players who applied for the draft. Aspirants go through several tests and scrimmages during the combine.

But with the pandemic, the PBA decided to cancel the event that was supposed to be a lead-up to the draft proper on March 14.

The league also considered the travel restrictions as most of the applicants are still abroad or in the provinces.

Those coming in from outside the country will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Marcial also said a few players who applied for the draft will also finish their obligations with their mother teams in the MPBL playoffs that could resume next month.

The league will still hold the draft in a virtual setting.

