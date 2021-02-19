Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 19
    PBA

    PBA cancels Draft Combine due to pandemic

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Randolph B. Leongson

    THE PBA on Friday announced the cancellation of the Draft Combine slated March 10 to 11 due to safety measures.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the cancellation was made to minimize the risk of exposure of the participants to COVID-19.

    The annual event is staged by the PBA in order for teams to get a second look at the players who applied for the draft. Aspirants go through several tests and scrimmages during the combine.


    Continue reading below ↓

    But with the pandemic, the PBA decided to cancel the event that was supposed to be a lead-up to the draft proper on March 14.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The league also considered the travel restrictions as most of the applicants are still abroad or in the provinces.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Those coming in from outside the country will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

      Marcial also said a few players who applied for the draft will also finish their obligations with their mother teams in the MPBL playoffs that could resume next month.

      The league will still hold the draft in a virtual setting.
      ___

      For more PBA updates, click here.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Randolph B. Leongson

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again