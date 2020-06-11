PBA outlines restart plan, and All-Star Game won't be part of it

THE 2020 PBA All-Star Weekend has been reset to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the All-Star festivities will be impossible to hold with the pandemic and all the restrictions during quarantine.

Even the league itself is not allowed to hold games and organize mass gatherings such as the All-Star Game.

“Sigurado ‘yun na postponed kasi one conference na lang tayo dahil magbobotohan pa tayo, kakausapin pa natin ‘yung venue. Katulad nung venue, papayag ba ‘yung venue na pumunta by September or October. At ‘yung mga venues sa probinsya, ginagamit din nila para sa COVID eh.

“As of now, cancelled ang All-Star. Ire-resume natin next year,” said Marcial during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Marcial, however, said this year’s supposed host Passi, Iloilo will still hold the festivities in 2021 if they remain interested to do so.

“Kung papayag uli ang Passi, sila pa rin,” said Marcial.

It will be the first time since 2002 than an All-Star game, which first started in 1989, will not be held.

Calasiao in Pangasinan hosted last year’s festivities with the North All-Stars defeating the South All-Stars, 185-170. Arwind Santos of San Miguel and Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra were named co-MVP.

