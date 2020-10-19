Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Sigh of relief as PBA bubble yet to yield positive test a week into games

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Clark

    CLARK FREEPORT - The 12 teams seeing action inside the PBA bubble tested negative in the second round of swab testing conducted last week.

    Commissioner Willie Marcial disclosed tests done on players, coaches, and team personnel administered by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) all came out negative.

    A few players who came in late however, have yet to be tested, which is scheduled every two weeks under the strict protocols implemented by the league.

      Among the late entrees in the bubble include Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar, Meralco big man Raymond Almazan, Blackwater rookie Maurice Shaw, Phoenix's JC Intal, Terrafirma top rookie pick Roosevelt Adams, among others.

      League staff, including the referees, were tested on Monday.

      PHOTO: Clark

