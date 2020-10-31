Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA bubble games set to resume Tuesday with new health protocols

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - The PBA Philippine Cup will resume on November 3 with a new playing schedule after a brief break over the weekend.

    Team practices will also be allowed by Sunday to give players time to warm up before returning to the court two days after.

    The league decided to postpone the games indefinitely Friday pending the new protocols proposed by the IATF and Department of Health.

      Take this Quiz Again