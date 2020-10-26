PBA bubble remains intact as Blackwater player another false positive case

CLARK FREEPORT – Another case of false positive.

The RT-PCR test of the suspected virus case of a Blackwater player turned out negative early Monday, keeping the PBA bubble very much intact two weeks since the Philippine Cup restart.

The antigen procedure earlier done on the Elite cager also yielded a negative result.

“The PBA bubble remains intact, and has not been breached,” said the PBA in a statement. “Nevertheless we urge all participants to be extra cautious and strictly follow the protocols set for them inside the bubble.”

Same with the referee who was also a false positive case earlier, the player however will have to remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The negative RT-PCR result of the player could likely pave the way for the TnT Tropang Giga and NorthPort game to proceed as scheduled at the Angeles University Foundation gym later on.

