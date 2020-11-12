PBA bubble gets feel of Typhoon Ulysses' wrath

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA bubble wasn’t spared of the wrath of typhoon Ulysses.

Fallen trees and destroyed makeshift tents were a sight around the Quest Hotel the morning after the typhoon struck the National Capital Region (NCR) and Central Luzon including Pampanga.

The service vehicle being used by deputy commissioner Eric Castro was almost struck by a fallen tree had it not been parked to its regular parking area.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said except for team practices, outdoor activities outside the hotel are suspended for the moment.

“Yung jogging area hindi puwedeng takbuhan kasi may mga puno na bumagsak. Pati yung swimming pool wala rin muna,” he said on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Quest Hotel later made an advisory prohibiting guests and staff from going out on all access points, including the Acacia Park, since the surroundings are 'still on unsafe condition.'

"Probability of slip, trip, fall, and be hit/struck by falling tree branches and other objects are high," said the issued advisory.

"Wait for further advise until the situation subside and all hazards are cleared to prevent possible accident."

Continue reading below ↓

The Angeles University Foundation gym is playable, according to Marcial, although power failure struck the area. The facility has activated its generator to allow teams to practice.

“Wala lang munang aircon sa AUF pero makakapag-practice naman ang teams,” said the commissioner, mentioning Barangay Ginebra is currently holding its scrimmages in the gym.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.