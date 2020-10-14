Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 16
    PBA

    PBA now all set to bring fans courtside at the bubble — on the virtual audience screen

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago

    ANGELES CITY - The PBA will start accepting fans as part of its virtual audience during Philippine Cup games.

    League fans can now see themselves on the four video walls at the Angeles University Foundation gym starting on Thursday.

    Originally, the virtual fans were supposed to start on Oct. 19 yet, but clamors from avid PBA followers convinced league hierarchy to start accepting them iniside the bubble in time for the twnbill between Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater and NorthPort against Phoenix.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Commissioner Willie Marcial however, asked for fans' understanding if there would be glitches that come along the way.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    "Maraming fans ang nagme-message at tumatawag na gustong manood ng games as virtual fans," said Marcial.

    "Pero sana maintindihan din nila na pina-polish pa natin ito, kaya hindi pa talaga magiging perfect ang lahat."

    Continue reading below ↓

    Interested fans will have to register on the links to be posted on the PBA social media sites daily.

    Links will change on a daily basis.

    Instructions are going to be sent via email after a successful registration.

    Fans will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again