PBA brings back Commissioner’s Cup, All-Stars, out-of-town games

THE Commissioner’s Cup, All-Star weekend, and out-of-town games make a return in the PBA when it ushers its 47th season on June 5.

PBA schedule for 47th season

It’s going to be a busy season for Asia’s pioneering pro league as jointly announced by chairman Ricky Vargas and commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday following the annual planning session undertaken by the PBA Board over the weekend in Boracay.

After a two-year absence, the import-spiced Commissioner’s Cup makes a comeback and will be played from October 2 to January 25.

The mid-season tournament follows the Philippine Cup that kicks off the 2022-23 season that will have the league returning to its three-conference format.

The all-Filipino conference, where TNT Tropang Giga is the defending champion, runs from June 5 to Sept. 2.

Capping the compact calendar of schedule is the Governors’ Cup from Feb. 1 to May 10 in a stretch where the league plays its very first All-Star weekend since 2019.

Marcial said the All-Stars will be held during this period, but didn’t mention where it will be played.

“Diyan natin ilalagay malamang, ang All-Stars, out-of-town games, at isang out-of-the-country. So yan ang schedule natin,” the commissioner said.

Also included in the season is the league’s participation in the Asian Games and the East Asia Super League (EASL).

“After ng Sept. 2 (Philippine Cup), andiyan yung Asian Games, tapos in between naman ng Commissioner’s Cup, yung EASL,” Marcial added.

Joining Marcial and Vargas in the virtual presser were vice chairman Bobby Rosales and treasurer Atty. Raymond Zorrilla.

