PBA brings 3x3 games to the mall next season

AFTER playing its first season at the massive Smart Araneta Coliseum, the PBA 3x3 takes its act to the mall next.

PBA 3x3 in malls

Commissioner Willie Marcial bared the next season of the half-court game will be going outside of the Big Dome confines and instead, is set to be played in shopping centres.

Marcial didn’t identify which among the giant malls within the metropolis will host the standalone tournament, although the PBA has had partnerships with Robinson’s Malls in the past where the annual Rookie Draft is being held.

“Maglalaro na tayo sa mall. So makikita na tayo ng PBA fans sa mall,” he said as the new season of the 3x3 was among those discussed during the two-day planning session of the PBA Board held in Boracay.

“Makikita na nila yung ibang klaseng basketball ng 3x3.”

The 3x3 just wrapped up its inaugural season a few days ago, with Pioneer Pro Tibay beating Sista Super Sealers in the finals to emerge the grand champion of the second conference.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The first conference was held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, before holding the maiden grand finals at the Big Dome in December.

The Araneta Coliseum hosted the rest of the season later on, but unfortunately, the grand finals was stalled following the fire that hit the iconic, 60-year-old playing venue.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.