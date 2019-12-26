PBA breaks tradition with Tuesday start for Ginebra-Meralco Finals

THE PBA is breaking tradition for the coming Governors Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Game One of the best-of-seven title series has been moved to Jan. 7, marking the first time in a long while the league will holding a game on a Tuesday.

The finals was originally set on Wednesday, Jan..8.

Officials and coaches of both teams pointed out the small time to rest and prepare in between the first two games of the series, especially Game 2 set on Friday in Lucena City.

Game 1 will still be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.