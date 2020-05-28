Fate of PBA season hangs in the balance as board convenes

THE PBA is now in the process of formulating protocols in preparation for the possible resumption of the 2020 PBA season as the government moves to ease restrictions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the guidelines for the return of the season are expected to be tackled by board members on Wednesday at the league’s office - their first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak.

Marcial said he will be presenting suggestions for the approval of the board, among them health protocols which the league can adopt in order to protect the players and fans from contacting COVID-19 once the games resume.

“Kapag game, lahat ng papasok sa players entrance, iisprayan natin ‘yun kung matutuloy. ‘Yun ang proposal ko sa board sa June 3,” said Marcial.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng foot mats at lahat ng papasok ng gamit, iisprayan. ‘Yung aircon, may ilalagay na parang sa eroplano. Ire-request ko ‘yun. Tapos may idadagdag pa tayo,” Marcial added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The June 3 board meeting will be presided by chairman Ricky Vargas, although members of the board will be given the option to to attend via video conference.

Fiba recently published a guide for national federations suggesting actions to be taken before the resumption of basketball in their respective countries. Marcial said he read the document, and assured that the league will do everything to implement even more safeguards aside from those contained in the Fiba document.

“Sa atin, mas may idadagdag pa tayo,” said Marcial.

Marcial also hopes team practices in small groups will already be allowed soon under general community quarantine (GCQ) to allow PBA teams to prepare for the resumption of the season.

GCQ is already being recommended by the Metro Manila Council and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease, although the final say remains with President Duterte.