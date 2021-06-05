PBA board rejects Kiefer Ravena bid to play in Japan league

THE PBA board said Kiefer Ravena must honor his live contract with NLEX and the league as it thumbed down his bid to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japanese B.League.

The decision was made after a special board meeting held on Saturday.

"The PBA board had decided that Kiefer has to honor his contract with NLEX and with the PBA,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas in an online press conference.

Vargas said the PBA will officially inform the Japanese B.League about its decision and the rationale behind it.

The PBA chairman also said it will also relay the league decision to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), which coordinates international player transfers with world governing body Fiba.

The board decision is the latest setback in Ravena's desire to head overseas after he and the Lakestars announcing the signing on Wednesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the decision will be relayed to Ravena himself.

