    PBA mum after 'ugly' board meeting on Kiefer Ravena Japan stint

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE PBA Board held its board meeting Wednesday but everything is silent on the league front on what transpired during the proceedings.

    A SPIN.ph source however, described the meeting as a 'bit ugly' as it tackled about the issue surrounding the signing of Kiefer Ravena in Japan and the reported poaching on other PBA players to see action in leagues within the Asian region.

    PBA on Kiefer Ravena issue

    Kiefer Ravena surprised Willie Marcial

    There were also unverified reports NLEX could face sanction on Ravena's decision to sign up with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League despite having a live contract with the Road Warriors.

