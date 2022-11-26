PBA preseason tournament set amid four-month World Cup break

THE PBA will be staging a preseason tournament in the middle of the league’s four-month respite for Gilas Pilipinas’ build-up and participation in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

PBA preseason tournament set

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board of governors gave the nod for the league to stage a mini-tournament sometime in June during their recent meeting.

The initial format of the tournament being thought off by the league is for the 12 teams to be grouped into two, with the games to be held in non-traditional venues and in nearby provinces in Luzon.

Marcial said the mini-tournament will allow the players from 12 teams who are under contract to compete and see action in games during the offseason without the Gilas Pilipinas players.

“Parang preseason tournament. Hindi kasama sa season natin. Gagawin natin ‘yun para masuklian naman kasi ‘yung mga owners natin. Nawala na (‘yung mga games) nung COVID tapos mawawala pa ng apat na buwan,” said Marcial on Sunday.

Marcial also said it is willing to stage another mini-tournament that will involve teams who will play in the World Cup.

“Kung merong mga ibang bansa na magka-camp dito for the World Cup na hindi natin ka-grupo, baka puwede nating laruin,” said Marcial.