Ginebra vs Alaska caps first quadruple header in PBA history

THE rush to the end of the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble begins on Tuesday with a quadruple header at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Blackwater and San Miguel begin the four-game bill when they clash at 10 a.m., followed by the match-up between Phoenix Super LPG and Terrafirma at 1 p.m.

NorthPort goes up against TNT at 4 p.m., while Barangay Ginebra takes on Alaska at 6:45 p.m. at the conclusion of the first quadruple header in the league's long history.

The packed sked will be the first of five quadruple headers for the league until November 11, which the league was forced to mount to make up for unplanned delays and be able to still finish the bubble season before Christmas Day.

The Beermen are looking to sustain their winning run against the Elite, who are coming off a long respite because of a precautionary measure done by the league after one of their players was listed as a 'probable case.'

San Miguel holds a 4-2 win-loss record after winning three straight games including an 89-82 victory over Meralco last October 28. A win will move the Beermen closer to the top teams in the standings led by TNT.

“Hindi pa namin alam ano magiging impact sa amin,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “Para kaming naglalaro sa international competition. Pero lahat naman ng teams dadaan sa ganyan so it's a matter of adjusting to the situation.”

Blackwater, meanwhile, holds a 2-3 win-loss slate and is looking to snap its two-game losing slide.

Phoenix Super LPG is seeking to improve on its 4-3 win-loss record after dropping a 105-97 decision to Alaska last October 29.

Terrafirma aims to arrest its 0-5 (win-loss) start with an upset win over the Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright-led Phoenix Super LPG.

Following its 107-96 win over Terrafirma last October 24, NorthPort (1-4) hopes to pull off an upset over league-leading TNT (5-1), which is eyeing for a bounce back following a 109-98 loss to NLEX on October 29.

Alaska goes for its second straight win to improve its 5-3 win-loss slate in the game against Barangay Ginebra, which is coming off back-to-back defeats, the last an 85-82 loss to Rain or Shine last October 27.