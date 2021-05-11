PBA awaits green light from GAB for start of team scrimmages

THE PBA took the first step towards finally getting on its feet the long delayed 46th season.

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) received from the league the formal letter seeking the resumption of scrimmages among the 12 member teams.

Commissioner Willie Marcial submitted the request letter on Monday.

After approval by GAB Chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra, the teams be given PBA the go-signal to start practicing following the required two RT-PCR tests as part of the stricter protocols imposed by the league for the new season.

“Nakausap ko na si GAB Chairman Mitra at binigay ko na yung letter for resumption of scrimmages, yung resolution ng Inter-Agency Task Force, at binigay ko na rin yung list of protocols,” said Marcial.

“So hinihintay ko na lang yung sagot.”

Shortly after talking to Mitra, Marcial met with all 12 coaches and team managers via a zoom meeting.

“Pina-liwanag ko yung protocols at yung mga scenario,” added the commissioner, who will be meeting next the respective player’s representatives of all teams.

Marcial said some teams are already set to undergo swab testing by Tuesday or at least a week before the league’s anticipated start of team scrimmages by May 18.

