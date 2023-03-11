News you need to know: Lee, Murrell, Marcelo, Wong share spotlight and more

Murrell wins with 360 windmill

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

DAVID Murrell capped his performance with a 360-degree windmill slam to top the PBA Dunk Contest on Friday in Iloilo.

The Converge swingman was given two 46s in the final, his first a two-handed 360, getting the nod for the title over Blackwater’s Tyrus Hill.

Hill was given a 50 after jumping over Jamie Malonzo for his second slam, but that was simply not enough after three attempts on his first dunk got him 41.

Brandon Rosser of NLEX scored 89, while Chris Lalata of Phoenix got 80.

Paul Lee tops shootout

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PAUL Lee won the first PBA 3-Point Shootout title by a mile, scoring 28 in the final.

After squeaking into the final — the Magnolia guard took the last berth by one basket with a 22 in the prelims — Lee caught fire to claim the crown.

San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter, who topped the first round with a 28, came up with a 21 in the final.

Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson shot a 26 in the prelims but managed just 18 in the final.

Roger Pogoy and Arvin Tolentino had 21 in the first round, while Jeremiah Gray hit 18 followed by Aaron Black (17), Tyler Tio (17), RK Ilagan (16), Kevin Alas (15), Gian Mamuyac (15), and Jerrick Balanza (11).

Adrian Wong shines in RSJ Game

PHOTO: jerome ascano

MAGNOLIA’s Adrian Wong scored 29 points, 18 in the fourth period, to lead Team Greats over Team Stalwarts, 158-138, in the Rookies Sophomores Juniors Game.

Javi Gomez de Liano had 30 points for Team Greats, while Justin Arana and Ato Ular scored 23 each.

Encho Serrano led all scorers, delivering 40 for Team Stalwarts.

Munzon added 32 and Brandon Rosser scored 21.

Marcelo quickest in big man race

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

DAVE Marcelo topped the Obstacle Challenge, clocking 25.38 in the final.

The TNT big man edged out Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, who finished in 27.47 seconds.

Marcelo earlier beat JM Calma of NorthPort and Jeepy Faundo of San Miguel, while Standhardinger reached the final by getting past Blackwater’s Ato Ular and NLEX’s Brandon Rosser.