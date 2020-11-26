PBA admits refs missed clear Pinto foul for tugging Tenorio shirt

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA admitted the referees erred on a crucial non-call on a fou on LA Tenorio in the waning seconds of Game 4 of the Philippine Cup semifinals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Through operations and technical director Eric Castro, the league said the assigned referee was not in a good position to call a foul on Meralco guard John Pinto who pulled the jersey of Tenorio as he was about to receive the inbound pass from Scottie Thompson right in front of the Bolts bench.

Video grabs of the sequence that show Pinto clearly tugging on Tenorio’s jersey went viral after the game.

PHOTO: Video grab

The ensuing turnover led to a crucial Meralco basket courtesy of veteran Reynel Hugnatan, giving the Bolts an 81-80 cushion which became three points, 83-80, on a breakaway layup by Chris Newsome.

Castro said game officials definitely missed out on the call that happened with 22 seconds left and the Kings clinging on to an 80-79 lead.

“We admit that we missed on that. At solely ang responsibility na yun ay doon sa center referee. He wasn’t able to make a call” said Castro upon reviewing the tape of the game, which the Bolts won, 83-80, to forge a win-or-go home encounter for a berth in the finals.

“We’ve been reminding and emphasizing yung correct positioning ng referees to have a better view and judgement," Castro added.

Although Tenorio was able to receive the inbound, he was trapped by a Meralco double team, before eventually losing the handle for a turnover.

The Ginebra guard claimed he was hacked but no foul was called.

Castro admitted there was indeed contact, but it came shortly after Tenorio was already out of bounds.

“He was already out of bounds by the time na tinamaan na siya,” said the league official. “We reviewed it and walang foul doon.”

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA admitted the referees erred on a crucial non-call on a fou on LA Tenorio in the waning seconds of Game 4 of the Philippine Cup semifinals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Through operations and technical director Eric Castro, the league said the assigned referee was not in a good position to call a foul on Meralco guard John Pinto who pulled the jersey of Tenorio as he was about to receive the inbound pass from Scottie Thompson right in front of the Bolts bench.

Video grabs of the sequence that show Pinto clearly tugging on Tenorio’s jersey went viral after the game.

PHOTO: Video grab

The ensuing turnover led to a crucial Meralco basket courtesy of veteran Reynel Hugnatan, giving the Bolts an 81-80 cushion which became three points, 83-80, on a breakaway layup by Chris Newsome.

Castro said game officials definitely missed out on the call that happened with 22 seconds left and the Kings clinging on to an 80-79 lead.

“We admit that we missed on that. At solely ang responsibility na yun ay doon sa center referee. He wasn’t able to make a call” said Castro upon reviewing the tape of the game, which the Bolts won, 83-80, to forge a win-or-go home encounter for a berth in the finals.

“We’ve been reminding and emphasizing yung correct positioning ng referees to have a better view and judgement," Castro added.

The PBA official, however, clarified Tenorio wouldn't get two free throws plus an extra possession had a foul been called, as was the case in 'foul away from play; violations.

Castro pointed out that Tenorio was the intended receiver of the Thompson inbound and therefore very much part of the play.

Although Tenorio was able to receive the inbound, he was trapped by a Meralco double team, before eventually losing the handle for a turnover.

The Ginebra guard claimed he was hacked but no foul was called.

Castro admitted there was indeed contact, but it came shortly after Tenorio was already out of bounds.

“He was already out of bounds by the time na tinamaan na siya,” said the league official. “We reviewed it and walang foul doon.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Castro assured game officials will definitely call a foul or any infraction if they do see one.

“The refs will call as is, what they see, they will call,” he stressed. “It so happened on that situation, the center referee was not in the proper position to make a call.”

At the same time, he begged for the understanding of the fans, saying the referees may not see the entire picture the way people watching it on live screen can do.

“I don’t know how we’re going to let the public understand na siyempre yung vantage point ng mga nanonood at nung mga tao na nanonood sa telebisyon, iba yung vantage point ng referee,” said the PBA official.

“So it boils down to positioning. If you’re not in a good position to make a call talagang mami-miss mo yung tawag,” he added. “Pero kaysa naman sa manghuhula ang referees natin. Mas nakakatakot yun.”

Nonetheless, Castro assured PBA fans the league will and continues to improve game officiating.