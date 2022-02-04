PBA adjusts schedule to enable TNT players to beef up Gilas

THE PBA will be adjusting its schedule to allow TNT players to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Chairman Ricky Vargas said TNT will play more games in the weeks immediately after the February 11 resumption of the Governors’ Cup to enable the Tropang Giga to join Gilas in the the first window of the World Cup qualifiers.

“I’m very pleased to say that the PBA will once again adjust its schedule to allow players from Talk ‘N Text to play with Gilas during not only the window but also during the practice,” said Vargas following Friday’s emergency board meeting.

Commissioner Willie Marcial added the PBA will not be stopping play during the Fiba window and will instead move it games from the Smart-Araneta Coliseum where the Fiba matches will be held to the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

With little time to prepare for the February window, newly-reappointed Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is set to field a mix of Gilas mainstays and TNT players for the four games against South Korea, India, and New Zealand.

Aside from TNT, Gilas will also have Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, SJ Belangel, Tzaddy Rangel, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and naturalized player Ange Kouame as part of the pool.

“Up front, mas maraming games ang TNT to allow them to play as many games so that they can go out early and work for the February bubble,” Vargas said.

The PBA reiterated its support to the national team program until the World Cup tournament proper.

“It’s not only about the February support for Gilas but we are looking forward to continuing the support until the World Cup,” Vargas said

