PBA pushes 48th season opener to October for Gilas' Asian Games bid

THE PBA is moving the opening of the 48th season to October to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ participation in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

PBA 48th season schedule

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the board approved the move after speaking with Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, who wanted to field PBA players for the quadrennial meet to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The original plan was for the PBA to open the 48th season in September or shortly after the country’s hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

“Kausap ko si coach Chot at sabi niya gagamit siya ng PBA. Sinabi ko sa board. Adjust tayo. Sa halip na magsisimula tayo ng September, October na tayo,” said Marcial.

“Um-okay ang board for Asian Games. Baka second week of October [ang opening],” said Marcial.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to compete in the Asian Games just a few weeks after their stint in the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Nationals placed fifth in the previous Asiad held in Jakarta in Jordan Clarkson’s first appearance as a member of Gilas Pilipinas. The team also had the core of Rain or Shine coached by Yeng Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Due to the adjustments, the PBA Season 48 draft will be held sometime in September, also after the World Cup. Marcial said the league will continue to hold a two-conference tournament for the 2023-2024 season – a Philippine Cup and import-reinforced conference still to be determined.

At the end of Season 47 in April, the PBA will push through with a preseason tournament to be competed in by all 12 teams, while Gilas Pilipinas in deep in training for the World Cup.