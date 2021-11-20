Breeze for Cavitex, NorthPort as Pioneer forfeits games in PBA 3x3

CAVITEX and NorthPort earned their first win in the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo with hardly a sweat.

The Braves and Batang Pier won by forfeiture over Pioneer Pro Tibay, which wasn’t allowed to play in the opening day of the maiden leg for failure to secure a medical clearance from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Cavitex and Pioneer were set to clash in the fourth of a heavy 17-game schedule set at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Pioneer in danger of early exit

Pioneer forfeited as well its second game opposite NorthPort, leaving it winless in Pool C and in danger of early elimination.

Pioneer lists Robin Rono, Gian Abrigo, Carlo De Chavez, and Carlo Escalambre ibn its four-man roster, with Dan Reducto and Christian Rivera as reserves.

