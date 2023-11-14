PBA 3x3: Unbeaten Meralco, TNT, MCFASolver lead Leg 5 quarterfinalists

MERALCO, MCFASolver, and TNT clinched berths in the Leg 5 quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Confence behind their unbeaten records at the end of Monday’s pool stage at the Ayala Mall Fairview Terraces.

The Bolts topped Pool B with a 3-0 record, the Tech Centrale did the same in Pool A at 2-0, and the Triple Giga were also 2-0 in Pool C to advance in the knockout stage set on Tuesday.

Jeff Manday went on a scoring spree in the final minutes of Meralco’s 18-17 win over Purefoods that formalized its entry into the next round.

Manday finished with nine points and helped preserve the unbeaten slate of the Bolts, who escaped with the thriling victory after a last-second turnover committed by the Titans.

The team earlier defeated San Miguel, 22-14, and Terrafirma, 21-13.

PHOTO: PBA Images

On the other hand, MCFASolver remained on track of repeating its Leg 4 title run by completing its pool stage assignments with back-to-back victories over Blackwater, 22-18, and Cavitex, 16-14.

TNT meanwhile, beat Barangay Ginebra, 21-13, and Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-17, with still a game remaining against Northport at the end of the pool stage on Tuesday morning.

Joining the three in the next stage are Cavitex Braves (Pool A) and Terrafirma (Pool B).

The remaining three quarterfinals slots will be disputed by San Miguel, Purefoods, Pioneer, Barangay Ginebra, and Northport.

Champion of the conference’s penultimate leg will receive the top purse of P100,00, while runner up and third placer get P50,000 and P30,000, respectively.

