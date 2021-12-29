Limitless App nips Platinum Karaoke, becomes first PBA 3x3 grand champion

LIMITLESS App completed its date with history as it emerged the first grand champion of the PBA 3x3 tournament Wednesday night.

The Appmasters turned back Platinum Karaoke in their winner-take-all final at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, 18-16, to cap a dominating run that saw them become the first team ever to win back-to-back leg titles in the standalone tournament.

The 3x3 team of the Phoenix franchise never looked back the moment it raced to an early 7-3 lead, but needed to survive a late fight back by Platinum on the way to claiming the top prize of P750,000.

Brandon Ganuelas Rosser led the Appmasters with seven points, while Reymar Caduyac added five including the driving lay up that clinched it for Limitless App.

Marvin Hayes and Jorey Napoles combined for six points to round out the scoring for the grand champion.

"It feels amazing. It feels great, it feels wonderful," said Limited App coach Willy Wilson, who again credited the victory to his players.

"I'm not a champion coach without champion players. So it's them. It's all them."

Platinum Karaoke went home with the runner-up purse of P250,000 and gave Limited App a big scare in the homestretch after playing catch-up the entire game.

Karl Dehesa tied the game at 16-all with a two in the final 38 seconds, before the Appmasters rose to the challenge by scoring the last two baskets for the win.

In the battle for third, TNT trounced Terrafirma, 22-14.

Scoring champion Almond Vosotros remained on fire for the Tropang Giga, the maiden leg winner, as he finished with a game-high 12 points, including the game-clinching twinner.

Lervin Flores had five, Chris Javier with four, and De Leon a basket for TNT, which received P100,000.

The scores:

3rd place

TNT (22) - Vosotros 12, Flores 5, Javier 4, De Leon 1.

Terrafirma (14) - Reverente 5, Salem 5, Bulawan 3 , Tumalip 1.

Finals

Limitless App (18) - Rosser 7, Caduyac 5, Hayes 4, Napoles 2.

Platinum Karaokoe (16) - De Chavez 6, Dehesa 5, Andrada 3, Alabanza 2.

