Purefoods, Meralco advance to PBA 3x3 semifinals

PUREFOODS and Meralco bagged the first two semifinal seats in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo on Sunday.

Joseph Eriobu accounted for half of the Titans' total output as Purefoods booted out a hard-fighting Terrafirma side, 20-19.

The Fil-Nigerian big man finished with 10 points including the go-ahead basket in the final seconds of their knockout quarterfinals at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Tonino Gonzaga and the Bolts reach the last four. PHOTO: PBA Images

Meralco eliminates Cavitex

The Bolts later followed suit in the next round with a 22-16 win over sister-team Cavitex.

The Titans will face the winner of the quarterfinals match between unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra.

The Bolts meanwhile await either Platinum Karaoke or San Miguel as its semifinals opponent.

