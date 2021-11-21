Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 21
    PBA

    Purefoods, Meralco advance to PBA 3x3 semifinals

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    Joseph Eriobu continues his fine play for Purefoods.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PUREFOODS and Meralco bagged the first two semifinal seats in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo on Sunday.

    Joseph Eriobu accounted for half of the Titans' total output as Purefoods booted out a hard-fighting Terrafirma side, 20-19.

    The Fil-Nigerian big man finished with 10 points including the go-ahead basket in the final seconds of their knockout quarterfinals at the Ynares Sports Arena.

    Tonino GonzagaTonino Gonzaga and the Bolts reach the last four.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Meralco eliminates Cavitex

    The Bolts later followed suit in the next round with a 22-16 win over sister-team Cavitex.

    The Titans will face the winner of the quarterfinals match between unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Bolts meanwhile await either Platinum Karaoke or San Miguel as its semifinals opponent.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Joseph Eriobu continues his fine play for Purefoods.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again