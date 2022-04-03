Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Pioneer pulls stunner against Meralco to emerge No. 1 seed

    by Gerry Ramos
    6 hours ago
    Chris Rivera
    Pioneer is paced by Chris Rivera with 13 points.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PIONEER Pro Tibay emerged the No. 1 seed heading to the playoffs of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference after a 20-16 stunner over previously undefeated Meralco at the close of pool play on Sunday.

    Christian Rivera finished with a game-high 13 points to lead Pioneer on top of Pool A and clinch the top seed in the Leg 5 quarterfinals of the standalone tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Pioneer and Meralco finished with identical 3-1 records, but the team of coach Lester Del Rosario clinched the top spot by virtue of the winner-over-the other rule.

    Pioneer will now play Leg 1 winner TNT Tropang Giga for a spot in the semifinals.

    TNT whipped guest team Master Sardines for the last quarterfinals slot, 21-7.

    Gian AbrigoGian Abrigo delivers for Pioneer.

      Multiple-leg champion Limitless App topped Pool B with a perfect 3-0 slate and will meet Pool C second seed San Miguel in the next round.

      Purefoods TJ Titans secured the No. 1 spot in Pool C likewise via a three-game sweep of its pool assignment to arrange a quarterfinals showdown with Meralco.

      The other quarterfinals pairing will have Pool B no. 2 Sista Super Sealers meeting Pool A no. 3 Platinum Karaoke.

      The scores

      Playoff for no. 8

      TNT (21) - Vosotros 13, Gozum 4, Javier 3, Flores 1.

      Master Sardines (7) - Hernandez 3, Mabayo 2, Mahari 2, Comia 0.

