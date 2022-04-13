TNT gets payback vs Limitless App to reach PBA 3x3 semis

TNT managed to exact vengeance against rival and tormentor Limitless App as it eliminated the multiple-leg winner in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 6 on Tuesday.

Lervin Flores scored on a jumper to clinch the win for the Tropang Giga, 21-19, and advance to the semifinals of the standalone tournament.

The loss denied the Appmasters a shot at winning a back-to-back leg title after winning the previous leg by beating the Tropang Giga.

Almond Vosotros finished with eight points to lead TNT, which eyes a second leg crown after winning the maiden stage last month.

