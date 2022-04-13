Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    TNT gets payback vs Limitless App to reach PBA 3x3 semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Lervin Flores TNT vs Limitless App
    Lervin Flores comes up clutch for the Tropang Giga.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT managed to exact vengeance against rival and tormentor Limitless App as it eliminated the multiple-leg winner in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 6 on Tuesday.

    PBA 3x3 news

    Lervin Flores scored on a jumper to clinch the win for the Tropang Giga, 21-19, and advance to the semifinals of the standalone tournament.

    The loss denied the Appmasters a shot at winning a back-to-back leg title after winning the previous leg by beating the Tropang Giga.

    Almond Vosotros finished with eight points to lead TNT, which eyes a second leg crown after winning the maiden stage last month.

      Lervin Flores comes up clutch for the Tropang Giga.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

