Bono an immovable force as SMB nips Pioneer to rule PBA 3x3 Leg 6

KEN Bono imposed his presence inside to lead San Miguel to the Leg 6 championship of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

Bono was an immovable force at the low block against Pioneer Pro Tibay as the Beermen hacked out a 21-17 win Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The former UAAP MVP finished with 10 points to lead the Beermen to their second leg crown this conference.

"Nag step-up sila lalo na si Ken nung nawala si Jeff Manday," said coach Boycie Zamar of his veteran big man who was acquired by the team just this conference.

Bono proved to be up to the task as he was also the hero in the Beermen's stunning victories over TNT in the semis, 21-20, and Meralco in the quarterfinals, 21-20.

The Adamson University product buried back-to-back 2s in rallying the Beermen past the top seeded Bolts, while nailing the game-clincher that ousted the Tropang Giga.

It was the second leg title for San Miguel this conference after likewise ruling Leg 2 last month.

Prior to the finals, Zamar said San Miguel governor Robert Non, team manager Gee Abanilla, and basketball operations George Laurente called up the team.

"Minotivate sila bago yung finals. Tumawag ako tapos ni-loud speaker ko," said the San Miguel coach. "Tayo guide lang, sila talaga yung inspiration nung mga bata."

The victory was worth P100,000 for the Beermen, who also got five points from Louie Vigil, four from Mangahas, and two from James Mangahas.

Purefoods bagged third place as Joseph Eriobu led a spirited comeback opposite TNT, 21-20.

Eriobu scored the Titans last four points to complete the rally and bagged P30,000.

Eriobu finished with 12 points.

The scores:

Third place:

Purefoods (21) - Eriobu 12, Javelona 5, Mendoza 3, Bonsubre 1.

TNT (20) - Flores 6, Vosotros 5, De Leon 5, Javier 4.

Finals:

SMB (21) - Bono 10, Vigil 5, Manday 4, Mangahas 2.

Pioneer (17) - Abrigo 9, Rono 4, Escalambre 4, Rivera 0.

