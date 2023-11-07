PBA 3x3: Newcomer MCFASolver ends TNT reign to rule Leg 4

GUEST team MCFASolver needed to beat the best to become the best in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference.

McFasolver rules PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 4

Yutien Andrada finished with only two points, but his baskets mattered the most as the Tech Centrale edged out the Meralco Bolts, 21-20, to win a breakthrough title in the three-a-side tournament at the Ayala Mall Manila Bay.

The veteran big man was sent through the foul line by a Bolts side whose already in penalty with 33 seconds left in the finals and the Tech Centrale trailing by a point.

Andrada stands tall

But Andrada answered the call by cooly sinking the two free throws for the win that netted the team its first ever championship in the half-court game now on its third season.

“Para sa akin walang pressure. Game winner, lakasan ng loob,” said Andrada of his game-winning baskets which gave the franchise the prize money of P100,000.

The Tech Centrale of coach Anton Altamirano reached their first finals appearance by stunning TNT in the semifinals, 20-18. The Tropang Giga were eyeing a fourth straight leg crown this conference before being ambushed by the guest team.

Louie Vigil led the Tech Centrale with 12 points and set the tone of the match that saw them take an early 3-0 lead and 17-12 edge with 2:54 to go.

But behind Joseph Sedurifa, Meralco suddenly came alive behind an 8-2 run to take the upperhand for the very first time, 20-19, in the final 40 seconds.

Meralco’s hold of the lead was shortlived though, as Andrada was fouled by Sedurifa seven seconds later, paving the way for the game-winning free throws of the big man out of De La Salle.

Burly Brandon Ramirez had six and Terrence Tumalip added a point for MCFASolver, whose other team finished runner up in the VPrime 3x3 International Cup in Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend.

Sedurifa and Jeff Manday each had eight points for Meralco, which copped the runner up purse worth P50,000. The Bolts edged Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays in an equally tightly-fought semifinals, 15-14.

The Katibays later claimed P30,000 for finishing third place after beating the Tropang Giga, 21-14.

The scores:

Third place

Pioneer (21) – Morido 10, Villamor 6, Mocon 3, Abrigo 2.

TNT (14) – Vosotros 6, De Leon 5, Exciminiano 3.

Finals

MCFASolver (21) – Vigil 12, Ramirez 6, Andrada 2, Tumalip 1.

Meralco (20) – Sedurifa 8, Manday 8, Caduyac 2, Cachuela 2.

