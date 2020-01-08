Marcial bares 3x3 league draftees already eligible to make PBA jump

THE PBA is about to lay the groundwork for its 3x3 league that it is set to be organized.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said it will hold a board meeting on Thursday where one of the agenda is the specifics about the upcoming 3x3 league it will be setting up.

Registration is already open for players for the coming PBA 3x3 draft set February 17. The deadline of application is on February 7.

The PBA is targeting March as the opening of its 3x3 league.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although the details of the league are still going to be discussed, Marcial said it has already been agreed upon that the draftees in the 3x3 league can play in 5-on-5 and will no longer have to go through the regular draft.

“Puwede ka na umakyat sa PBA kapag kinuha ka ng teams. For this year, hindi na sila dadaan sa D-League,” said Marcial.

Marcial added all 12 teams will also be fielding in 3x3 squads for the league.

“Siguradong maglalaro in between games pero marami pang pag-uusapan katulad ng suweldo, format, at TV coverage,” said Marcial.