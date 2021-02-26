Inaugural PBA 3x3 series launch tops agenda of Board meeting anew

THE soon to be launched PBA 3x3 will be the top agenda in the regular board meeting on Friday.

Tournament chairman Richard Bachmann is expected to lay down the outcome of his previous talk with 3x3 director Eric Altamirano on how to go about the inaugural staging of the meet.

The league is looking to have the event kick off ahead of the 46th season opener, but a late March opening may be likely delayed as the National Capital Region (NCR) remains under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) where contact sports are still not allowed by the government.

The season campaign meanwhile, is tentatively being eyed on April 9 which marks the 46th year founding anniversary of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

The tournament format, number of guest teams involve, and the other nitty-gritty factors needed for the launching of the tournament will also be tackled.

Altamirano however, won’t be attending the board meeting, which will be held semi-virtual.

Protocols to be implemented for the coming new season will also be discussed as well as the league’s marketing plan in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn’t mentioned though if the coming rookie draft and the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers are part of the board agenda.

