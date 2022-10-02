Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    It’s J&T Express against Meralco Bolts in PBA 3x3 title game

    by Gerry Ramos
    13 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    J&T Express made the finals of the PBA 3x3 for the very first time by outlasting Cavitex in their semifinal showdown on Sunday at the Robinson's Place in Las Pinas.

    Robin Rono and Robert Datu each had seven points in leading the Express to an 18-17 upset of the Braves, winner of the Leg 2 championship.

    The stunner shoved the rookie team to the Leg 3 finals opposite the Meralco Bolts.

    Leo De Vera and Alfred Batino combined for 11 points as the Bolts put one over TNT Tropang Giga, 16-15, in an equally thrilling semifinal game.

    Alfred Batino

    The scores:

    Meralco (16) - De Vera 6, Batino 5, Gonzaga 3, Caduyac 2.

    TNT (15) - Vosotros 7, Mendoza 5, Exciminiano 2, De Leon 1.

    J&T (18) - Rono 7, Datu 7, Sedurifa 4, Teng 0.

    Cavitex (17) - Galanza 7, Napoled 4, Fajardo 4, Rangel 2.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

