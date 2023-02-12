It’s Platinum against Cavitex in Leg 5 final of PBA 3x3

PLATINUM Karaoke added TNT to its list of victims, showing the door to the Tropang Giga, 21-18, and sealing a berth in the Leg 5 finals of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

Brandon Bates imposed his presence in the middle for Platinum with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Yves Sazon added seven.

It was the second time Platinum took down a giant on its way to the finals after earlier eliminating San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Cavitex earlier took the first finals berth with a 16-13 win over Meralco.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores

Semis 1

Cavitex (16) - Napoles 9, Fajardo 3, Galanza 3, Rangel 1.

Meralco (13) - Manday 4, Batino 4, Santos 3, Caduyac 2.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Semis 2

Platinum (21) - Bates 11, Sazon 7, Tumalip 3, Salva 0.

TNT (18) - Flores 7, Vosotros 6, Mendoza 3, De Leon 2.