    PBA

    It’s Platinum against Cavitex in Leg 5 final of PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PLATINUM Karaoke added TNT to its list of victims, showing the door to the Tropang Giga, 21-18, and sealing a berth in the Leg 5 finals of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

    Brandon Bates imposed his presence in the middle for Platinum with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Yves Sazon added seven.

    It was the second time Platinum took down a giant on its way to the finals after earlier eliminating San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

    Cavitex earlier took the first finals berth with a 16-13 win over Meralco.

    Dominick Fajardo, Alfred Batino

    The scores

    Semis 1

    Cavitex (16) - Napoles 9, Fajardo 3, Galanza 3, Rangel 1.

    Meralco (13) - Manday 4, Batino 4, Santos 3, Caduyac 2.

      Semis 2

      Platinum (21) - Bates 11, Sazon 7, Tumalip 3, Salva 0.

      TNT (18) - Flores 7, Vosotros 6, Mendoza 3, De Leon 2.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

